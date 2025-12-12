Royals avoid reunion with Andrew at Beatrice daughter's Christening

Royal family has seemingly avoided reunion with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's Christening.

The Princess of York reportedly invited members of the royal family to celebrate the tradition.

However, the royals appeared less excited to meet Andrew and Fergie, who broke the cover and attended the event to give their blessings to their granddaughter.

The royals' reception towards Andrew and Fergie was noticeably muted as no senior royals were seen joining them amid media scrutiny.

Undoubtedly, the event - which is Andrew's first royal family event since his princely title was stripped - maked emotional breakthrough for Andrew and Fergie.

It ended their isolation and set the stage for more joyful family moments ahead, just in time for a festive Christmas reunion with King Charles and the royals.

Along with their parents, Beatrice invited some of her royal friends at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace on Friday, Decemeber 12.

Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark and Beatrice's friend, celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, were also sent the invitation to join Beatrice and her family.

Beatrice and Eugenie's parents, who were allowed to attend the Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service in September, were not invited to Princess Kate's last week's "Together at Christmas" Carol Service.

The royal sister were also missed the event, but released a statement to support the future queen and her event.

Friday's outing is Andrew and Fergie's first event with members of the royal family since the King stripped his younger brother of his princely title and honours amid renewed scrutiny around the extent of the former couple's links to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Athena, 10 months, is Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second child together. The baby was born prematurely in January.