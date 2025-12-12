Meghan Markle receives advice after disastrous move: 'develop empathy'

Meghan Markle has been under hot water since her estranged father Thomas Markle's health crisis unfolded.

After the 81-year-old's amputation surgery in the Philippines hospital, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of turning a deaf ear to the critical situation as she was promoting her holiday special release on Netflix.

There were several reports that Meghan 'reached out' to her father, but it was denied by her estranged family and father.

Finally, to address the chaos, the Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson put the blame on Daily Mail reporter Caroline for causing difficulty in contact between her and her father.

In a statement, it was also confirmed that a letter has safely delivered to Thomas.

But the Talk TV host Mark Dolan criticised the Duchess for making a "disastrous" PR move by blaming a media organisation rather than running to inquire about her father's health.

He told Daily Express, "This is an 81-year-old man. He’s lonely; he’s in a foreign country thousands of miles away. He’s got his son, Thomas Markle Jr, but he’s got major issues, too. He’s got health problems, he’s broke, and he’s not been able to be at the hospital 24/7, so Caroline has filled the gap."

In response, Meghan "attacked" the same person giving support to Thomas in times of need.

Mark added, "When you’re dying, and your last hope is to meet your daughter, and you get some correspondence, I think that’s a real slap in the face."

The royal expert said that Thomas' declining health should be a wake-up call for Meghan. She needs to "develop some empathy, of which she has shown precious little."