Princess Kate reveals forest lodge makeover plans are still in mood-board phase

Princess Kate has finally received the keys to her dream “forever home,” but turning Forest Lodge into a royal masterpiece is proving to be more marathon than makeover.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been settling into their new residence for just over a month, and with its sprawling grounds and eight generous bedrooms, the mansion has all the makings of a long-term royal nest.

But while the property was tweaked ahead of their arrival, the real transformation appears to be only just beginning and it’s moving at a pace even slower than a Windsor carriage parade.

During the recent German state visit, Kate accidentally offered a tiny peek behind the palace curtains.

While chatting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender at Windsor Castle, she revealed:

“We are putting together some mood boards for the room, and we will start after Christmas.”

In other words, the Princess is still deep in the inspiration stage, equivalent of hovering over a Pinterest board with a cup of tea, except with a few more staff and a much bigger budget.

And according to experts, the leisurely pace makes perfect sense. Interior designer Leoma Harper explained that transforming a listed property like Forest Lodge is never a quick flick of royal magic.

"Any structural or exterior adjustments often need formal consent, which naturally slows the process," she said.

"Redecorating a listed home can take many months, sometimes a year or more, but that extra care ensures the final result feels cohesive, respectful and beautifully in tune with the property's character."

"Mood boards are such an important early step when shaping a home," she explained.

Harper said they serve as the starting point for the entire vision, bringing together colours, textures, furniture concepts and small stylistic touches so the feel of the space becomes clear.

The Princess has long been known for her quietly impeccable taste even Prince Harry once conceded in his memoir Spare.

Writing about the Kensington Palace home Kate designed, he admitted it was breathtaking:

"The wallpaper, the ceiling trim, the walnut bookshelves filled with volumes of peaceful colours, priceless works of art. Magnificent. Like a museum."