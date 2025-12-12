 
Queen Camilla earns praise for breaking major stereotype

December 12, 2025

Queen Camilla received praise from a renowned author for bringing much-needed change with her meaningful initiative.

King Charles' wife is known for her love of reading and promoting the fading habit among people, especially youngsters.

In 2023, Camilla introduced the Queen's Reading Room initiative with the aim to "celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading, in the UK and beyond."

The project aims to "improve brain health, mental health and social connection."

Not only that, Camilla came up with the Queen's Reading Room Medal this year, through which individuals who are promoting storytelling in their communities will be awarded.

Now, praising the Queen's notable work, Ann Cleeves, the British mystery crime writer, shared with the Mirror that Camilla "obviously loves books - and what I admire the most is that she doesn't necessarily pick classics or literary fiction."

The writer heaped praise on Camilla for ending "snobbishness" around reading.

"Popular genre authors that literary reviewers may have been a bit sniffy about, she has been doing away with that kind of snobbery, which is wonderful," Ann said. 

