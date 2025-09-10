Cardi B opens up on raising kids outside their comfort zone

Cardi B reveals how she exposes her kids to life beyond their world

Cardi B gave insights into how she let her kids explore the "real world" beyond their "backyard."

In a recent chat on Jennifer Hudson Show the 32-year-old rapper mom opened up about how she exposes her three children to a life outside of their bubble.

“They have like a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends. They still outside. They still in the hood and everything,” she told Jennifer, referring to her family members. “It's like they was just in the Dominican Republic and it's like, 'Yeah. My grandma's going to make you clean and stuff.'”

The proud mom went on to explain, “I want them to know that it's like there's another world out there that's not your world. It's not always about backyard and foxes and deers. There's rats and mice.”

Despite growing up in a different environment than Cardi, she is raising them as well-rounded individuals.

My kids, they really enjoy going to like, I guess, the hood,” Cardi dished. “They love going to their cousin's house. They love going to my dad's house and stuff like that. They're very well-rounded, [and] I love that.”

For the unversed, Cardi is mom to son Wave, 4, and daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Offset.