Tyler Perry's accuser speaks out for the very first time since lawsuit

Derek Dixon finally speaks out about his decision to take Tyler Perry to court

Derek Dixon, the man taking Tyler Perry to court for $260 million in damages over sexual battery, sexual assault and retaliation allegations has finally spoken out.

For those unversed, there are other allegations too, like intentional infliction of emotional distress, and quid pro quo sexual harassment.

At the time of the original filing, Dixon accused Perry of creating “a coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic” during his time on The Oval and Ruthless show.

Now, in an interview with ABC News he has spoken out, and claims, “The other part of that is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won't stop themselves from doing this.”

Dixon also admitted that he hopes Perry will take “accountability for what happened” and in the future will “not treat your employees this way and to never use someone's dream to coerce them into a relationship that's not professional.”

He even offered his own view of what ‘justice’ will look like in this instance and said it would be when “something like this won't happen to another actor that works for him or another actor in the industry.”

Perry’s attorney, Matthew Boyd, on the other hand has taken a swipe at Dixon and claims, “this is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Tyler Perry, Derek Dixon Lawsuit:

For those unversed with the case as a whole, the accuser claims he met Perry in 2019 in Atlanta, and over the next couple of months, Perry started to offer small roles, for e.g., in Ruthless.

However right around that same time the alleged assault happened, particularly on January 2020. In the month that followed Dixon claims he was offered a roleng is in The Oval.

According to People Dixon also alleges that he ended up getting diagnosed with “acute stress, insomnia, stomach issues, and dangerously low cortisol levels due to the sexual harassment and assault” in December of 2020.

The incident ten repeated in June of 2021, according to Dixon himself. Because he went back to Perry’s hose to discuss the pilot of his show Losing It.