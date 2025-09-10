Kendall Jenner gets honest about reality show impact: 'Could've been worse'

Kendall Jenner gets honest about reality show debut at 11

Kendall Jenner is discussing making her reality show debut at just 11 years of age, and how its impact could’ve been a lot worse.

Kendall, 29, made the said debut in her family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was later continued as The Kardashians on Hulu.

However, the supermodel says its not her "biggest cup of tea."

"I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes. I’m not kidding,” she told Vogue Magazine.

"I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life. I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day," she shared.

However, the model also noted that she and younger sister Kylie had a lot of stability in life and had the same friends that they had before the show.

"So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started," Kendall shared.

"Overall, I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse," she noted.

"I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends," she acknowledged.

"There’s also an aspect of us being really grateful that we had older siblings that we got to see do things before us and lead us in a way," Kendall Jenner added.