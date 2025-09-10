T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reflect on plans for any children together

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach open up on idea of expanding family

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have shared their thoughts on the possibility of growing their family.

The couple openly chatted about the topic in a recent episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J.

It began with Holmes sharing how Robach laugh it off when he brings up the subject of expanding their family.

"We have talked more lately about having kids," Holmes explained. "We have talked more lately about the idea of even adopting a child, and usually it's me bringing it up."

“I need to write-in to my own damn column to get some advice about what to do when the person you’re with — who is maybe at an advanced baby-making age — laughs every time you bring up the possibility of kids,” he added.

Robach, who already shares daughters Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, with ex-husband Andrew Shue, then explained that it is funny to her only because she was previously informed that she was “out of the baby-making business” following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2013. Robach entered remission in 2014.

“Listen, that was devastating to hear,” she confessed. “I can laugh now because that ship has sailed so long ago. So that’s why I do chuckle, because yes, that was a painful thing to hear at 40. But I have come to peace with it and am very happy to have had two children.”

“I’m saying this genuinely — my girls have now gone off — but to have Sabine around is joy,” she continued. “I absolutely, totally appreciate and actually really look forward to and love having that childlike, that sweetness around. It’s awesome.”

Holmes, who has three children from previous marriages—daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson, and daughter Sabine, 12, with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig—acknowledged that the couple, in fact, treats their step-children as their own.

However, he still expressed his urge to welcome a child with Robach.

“It’s not even a matter of watching you and your girls, you watching me with mine,” he said. “It’s just really a matter of when you are with [someone], you can’t help but want to create your own unit. And yes, those units sometimes come from other pieces and places coming together, but you can have them.”

Robach echoed his sentiment, sharing that, too, has a “natural desire” for that “unit” with Holmes.

Holmes and Robach met while working together on GMA3: What You Need to Know and became close friends before starting a romantic relationship.

They confirmed their relationship in 2020, moved in together, and have been blending their families ever since, though they haven’t gotten married yet.