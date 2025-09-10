Mandy Moore recalls sons' health scare that taught valuable lesson

Mandy Moore recalls both sons getting respiratory infection at same time

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith were worried sick when both of their sons were diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at the same time in 2023.

Mandy recalled the ordeal in a new interview, and also shared a lesson she learned from August "Gus" Harrison and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett’s RSV infection.

"It was a super helpless feeling," Moore told People of the ordeal. "I mean, we were lucky in the sense that it didn't include a hospital trip, but my husband and I were still really shook and very concerned."

The This Is Us actress and Goldmsith then found out about a vaccine called Beyfortus which prevents RSV infections by immunizing babies against them. So, when they were expecting their third baby, they were prepared to get them immunized.

When their daughter Louise "Lou" Everett was born, they had her immunized soon after birth.

"Even though Lou was going to be born in September, which is technically before the start of RSV season, which runs from fall to spring in the majority of the country, we were determined to find some sort of solution, so we talked to Dr. Danny Bruckner, our pediatrician, and he was adamant that no matter when a baby is born, even if it's before or during the RSV season, it's really, really important to have an extra layer of protection," added Mandy Moore.