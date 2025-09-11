Meghan Markle warned over ‘toe curling' work raises debate

 
Meghan Markle is ridiculed over her Netflix documentaries

Eleen Bukhari
September 11, 2025

Meghan Marke’s Netflix content is thrashed by an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who runs a lifestyle show on the streaming giant and has done documentaries in the past about her life in the Royal Family, is accused of sharing ‘appalling’ content.

The discussion arises as Prince Harry donates £1.1 million to Children in Need.

Expert Ed Balls tells GMB: "At least giving this million pounds is one reason why we should applaud Meghan for making these, appalling, toe-curling documentaries on Netflix. At least the money is going to a good cause."

Meanwhile, Susanna Reid defends Meghan, noting: "You say toe-curling. I say really good spaghetti recipe. I still make it!"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

