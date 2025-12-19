Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 2025 holiday card pays homage to William, Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2025 holiday card has special and distinct resemblence to their royal relatives Prince William and Princess Kate's this year's Christmas card.

The Sussexes, instead, paid homage to the Prince and Princess of Wales with their choice of picture for 2025 holiday card, focusing on a family-centric theme, similar to the Waleses' latest Christmas card.

The card indicates a shift in strategy to align more with the Waleses' approach.

The Sussexes released their Christmas card on Friday, December 19, offering a glimpse into their family life, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet taking center stage.

In the photo, Harry is seen hugging Prince Archie, 6, while Meghan is holding hands with their daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.

They simply captioned: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours."

The Sussexes and Waleses adopt same strategy

Harry and Meghan seemingly followed in William and Kate's footsteps as they preferred nature and family in the thrid card of the row on the same day, showing off gardens, trees, soft natural light.

The two royal brothers and their wives left fans stunned by adopting the same strategy, trying to focus on parent–child interaction with relaxed clothing and movement. They clearly valued family life, not status.

The future king and queen released relaxed family portrait with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Thursday, December 18.

Natural setting, coordinated outfits and simple styles make their holiday card more attractive.

In recent years, William & Kate have also moved away from stiff, formal portraits toward this same modern royal family aesthetic, using photography to project approachability and warmth.

The couples did not copy each other's style exactly, but the Waleses and Sussexes have signaled the same shift in royal presentation.