Archie and Lilibet take centre stage in new family portrait after major step

The Sussexes are stepping into a new chapter together

Meghan Markle is soaking up every moment as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet grow up before the public’s eyes this holiday season.

On Friday, December 19, the Duchess of Sussex shared a new family portrait featuring Prince Harry and their two children as they step into the Sussex spotlight. Posted on Meghan’s official Instagram page, the photo was accompanied by a simple caption: “Happy holidays! From our family to yours.”

The image was taken in the couple’s Montecito backyard, with the family standing on a small bridge that has appeared several times on Meghan’s personal page and her As Ever lifestyle brand account. In the photo, Archie wraps his arms around his father’s waist as Harry lovingly looks down at him, holding his face in his hands.

Meghan stands opposite Harry, bending down to meet Princess Lilibet at eye level. The duchess gently touches her forehead to her daughter’s while holding her hand in a quiet, intimate moment.

The family coordinated in white for the portrait. Harry and Archie wore crisp white button-down shirts paired with black trousers, while Meghan opted for a sleek, shin-length white dress with slits. Lilibet added a pop of color in a Cinderella-blue dress, finished with white socks and gold shoes with black tips.

The portrait was released just hours after Meghan and Harry announced a major update to their charitable work. The couple revealed that the Archewell Foundation has been renamed Archewell Philanthropies, a change they said was inspired in part by their children.

“After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies,” the statement read. “This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family.”