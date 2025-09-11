James Gunn makes sweet remarks for 'Supergirl' star

DC boss gets honest about 'Supergirl' star Milly Alcock

DC co-head James Gunn has some sweet words for the star of Supergirl, Milly Alcock.



“Milly Alcock might be the best bit of casting I’ve done in my entire life. I think she’s absolutely stunning in the movie,” he says on The Howard Stern show.

The filmmaker previously shared that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow would release after Superman in the new DCU.

“I didn’t necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make. We’re going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option," he told Omelete.

Following Supergirl, the next movie in the franchise is scheduled to be Clayface, and after that, The Batman Part II is set for 2027.

Elsewhere in the interview, the director shares a few details about the Man of Tomorrow story.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” he reveals.

It is worth mentioning that Man of Tomorrow is not a direct sequel to Superman, a point James previously clarified in an interview with EW.

"What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily," he said.

Man of Tomorrow will be out in theatres on July 9, 2027.