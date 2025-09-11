Kumail Nanjiani, wife mourn loss of cat Bagel: 'Our tiny perfect angel'

Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily Gordon are mourning the loss of their beloved cat.

The Pakistani-American comedian and actor shared a heart wrenching note for his pet, noting how the edition changed the dynamics of his family.

Turning to his Instagram , Kumail wrote: "She traveled the world with us. She loved her boxes of trash and catnip bananas. She loved churu but never out of the tube."

"She was happy, carefree and totally herself till the very end," he added.

The actor then noted alongside his wife: "She’s been our tiny perfect angel for her entire life. It wasn’t enough time. But it’ll have to do. We will always love her. Bagel. August 2008 - September 2025"

Fans of the comedian were quick to shower love for the couple, supporting them during the testing time.

One fan wrote: "I'm sorry for your loss it feels like it was just yesterday yall were talking about Bagel on The Indoor Kids and guest appearances on other podcasts and what not. RIP The Goat terribly sorry for your loss."

Another commented: "Nooooooo. I audibly said noooo. Bagel! The light of your life. I’m so sorry! Going to hug my two kitties extra tight today."

A third commented: "I’m so sorry to hear this. Will always think of Bagel when I hear La Isla Bonita 'last night I dreamt of some Bagels.'"