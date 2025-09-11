Piers Morgan launches new attack on Prince Harry after King Charles reunion

Prince Harry to blame for monarchy’s decline, claims Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan launched another scathing attack on Prince Harry following his recent reunion with King Charles.

During ITV’s This Morning, the journalist blamed the Duke of Sussex for the decline of monarchy.

He said Harry has hurt the Royal family while trying to control how people see him while discussing about the monarchy’s falling popularity.

Piers said Harry and Meghan Markle have played a big part in the declining popularity of the monarchy by speaking badly about the royals while living in California.

“They (Harry and Meghan) spent five years enriching themselves in California for trashing their family. You can’t get away from that,” he said.

On his UK visit, Piers said, “My thing is you can’t have your cake and eat it. What he wants to do is cherry pick certain things that make him look good.”

Piers added that Harry’s recent visit to the UK for charity work seems like an attempt to improve his image, but he can't "have his cake and eat it too."

“The most intrusive person into royal privacy ever has been Prince Harry - with his book and with his Netflix series,” said Piers.