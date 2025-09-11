Princess Anne honors 106-year-old WW II veteran in Northern Ireland

Princess Anne turns up to a royal engagement to honor a 106-year-old veteran

Princess Anne has visited Northern Ireland for a royal engagement where she celebrated the life, and work of 106-year-old WWII veteran Norman Irwin.

Pictures of the event have just been shared on the Royal Family’s social media account.

The event took place at a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle where not just Mr Irwin but other ‘extraordinary people’ were invited in order to recognize and celebrate their public service.

The caption on the post also offered more insights into the life work of one of the honorees, Mr Irwin.

According to the Firm, “Her Royal Highness also presented 106-year-old veteran, Norman Irwin, with a B.E.M. for his voluntary work in his hometown of Coleraine.”

They also noted, “Norman joined up at the outbreak of the Second World War serving throughout the war and is the last living founding member of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.”

Check it out Below:



