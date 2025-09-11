Idris Elba lands major film for big streamer

Idris Elba set to appear in Apple TV+'s psychological thriller

Idris Elba, who has helmed several hit projects, is set to star in a psychological thriller that will premiere on Apple TV+.



Besides starring, the Suicide Squad star will also direct the movie, which is based on Neil LaBute’s play This is How it Goes.

Yardie, meanwhile, marked the directorial debut of the actor. Moreover, he also helmed Above the Below and Infernus.

This is How it Goes logline reads, “A couple who reconnect with an old school acquaintance – apparently randomly – and offer to take him in.”

Nathaniel Price, best known for Mr. Loverman and The Outlaws, is working on the script. No further cast has been announced.

In other news, Idris opens up about his views on entering politics after he was said to be a potential contender for the Labour Party in the run-up to the 2028 London mayorship.

"I think you have to give it to people that enter politics – the life cycle and going on an educative curve to become a politician means that you have to adopt that courage really early because then you’re faced with these impossible predicaments," he said at the Venice Film Festival in Italy,

"It’s about your judgement then; it’s about what you know, what you’ve learned, what you’ve lived through, and your courage. So I learned I don’t have the courage to be in politics, that’s for sure," Idris concluded.