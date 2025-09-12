Whoopi Goldberg reveals Bruce Willis' role in her success

Whoopi Goldberg recalls Bruce Willis' guidance in early days

Whoopi Goldberg credited Bruce Willis's wise words for her successful career.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, appeared in the September 10th episode of The View, to discuss her new book The Unexpected Journey, in which she details about her and Willis' journey after his dementia diagnosis.

Goldberg took a moment to praise Willis on how he guided her during her early fame days and advised her "well."

"Your husband was one of the really great guys," The View's cohost gushed.

"(Willis) was one of the first people I ever met when I got famous, and he guided me along quite well," she continued.

"I'm glad he's got you," Goldberg added.

The Oscar-winning actress then praised Emma for putting an effort to pen down the book that is going to help several readers.

"And I'm glad you've done this. Because it will help anyone, even if you're not going through this, you need to take a look at this book, because you might find that you're going through something. Maybe don't wait until you need it. Maybe get it now," she remarked.

For the unversed, Goldberg first met Willis at the set of hit TV series Moonlighting as a guest cast member.

Later in her starring in Ghost in 1990, along with Willis then wife Demi Moore, led her to win an Oscar for the movie.