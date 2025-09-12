 
Geo News

Whoopi Goldberg reveals Bruce Willis' role in her success

The Ocsar winning actress gushed over Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming's book, 'The Unexpected Journey'

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 12, 2025

Whoopi Goldberg recalls Bruce Willis guidance in early days
Whoopi Goldberg recalls Bruce Willis' guidance in early days

Whoopi Goldberg credited Bruce Willis's wise words for her successful career.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, appeared in the September 10th episode of The View, to discuss her new book The Unexpected Journey, in which she details about her and Willis' journey after his dementia diagnosis.

Goldberg took a moment to praise Willis on how he guided her during her early fame days and advised her "well."

"Your husband was one of the really great guys," The View's cohost gushed.

"(Willis) was one of the first people I ever met when I got famous, and he guided me along quite well," she continued.

"I'm glad he's got you," Goldberg added.

The Oscar-winning actress then praised Emma for putting an effort to pen down the book that is going to help several readers.

"And I'm glad you've done this. Because it will help anyone, even if you're not going through this, you need to take a look at this book, because you might find that you're going through something. Maybe don't wait until you need it. Maybe get it now," she remarked.

For the unversed, Goldberg first met Willis at the set of hit TV series Moonlighting as a guest cast member.

Later in her starring in Ghost in 1990, along with Willis then wife Demi Moore, led her to win an Oscar for the movie.

Tom Cruise's new girl Ana De Armas reacts to Katie Holmes' unexpected move?
Tom Cruise's new girl Ana De Armas reacts to Katie Holmes' unexpected move?
Britney Spears vows never to forgive father post conservatorship: Source
Britney Spears vows never to forgive father post conservatorship: Source
Yungblud bassist reveals how she landed the job: ‘Let's go'
Yungblud bassist reveals how she landed the job: ‘Let's go'
Tom Holland reveals hygiene secret that keeps him ‘confident'
Tom Holland reveals hygiene secret that keeps him ‘confident'
Idris Elba lands major film for big streamer
Idris Elba lands major film for big streamer
'Star Wars' star gets honest about stardom
'Star Wars' star gets honest about stardom
Charissa Thompson spills on Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift
Charissa Thompson spills on Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift
Lainey Wilson spills key relationship advice
Lainey Wilson spills key relationship advice