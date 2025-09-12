Kylie Kelce unveils why she craves 'nobody needs me' time over 'me time'

Kylie Kelce confesses why her quiet time never lasts too long

Kylie Kelce joked about missing kids and then wanting them gone again!

In a recent chat on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie being a mom of four girls admitted she prefers "nobody needs me" time over "me time"

"''Me time' to me says that I have things that I want to do for me, and that's not necessarily the case. I want no one to need me," she said on the latest episode of her show.

"I want to sit on the couch and sit. That's it, period. That was my whole sentence. I want to sit on the couch, period," Kylie explained. "I don't want to open a snack. I don't wanna fill a water bottle. I don't wanna wipe a butt."

However she noted that whenever she does get a chance to enjoy her "nobody needs me" time, she gets bored.

The wife of Travis Kelce's brother, shared, "There have been times where all of my children have left the house and no one is currently in my vicinity, and I'm at my house by myself, which is a great place to have 'nobody needs me' time. That's where I want the 'nobody needs me' time. I want to interact with my house the way I want to interact with my house,"

"Approximately thirty minutes — I'll give it thirty minutes — into that, I get real bored, ... and I want them to come back," she added

But there is a funny twist to it as soon as they come back her kids' annoying activities make her want the quiet time back.

"And, then a couple times, full honesty here, no judgment, they come back, and within 15 minutes of them being in the house, I'm like, 'You could leave, Go back to where you were. I missed you, and now the fact that you drop-kicked your sister in the middle of the living room makes me want you to go back wherever you were for 10 more minutes," Kylie spilled.