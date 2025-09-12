 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on the one film he deeply wishes a second chance at

Leonardo DiCaprio sheds light on the name of that one film he wishes he could reprise

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio recalls the one film he wants to reprise
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls the one film he wants to reprise

Leonardo DiCaprio has just taken a trip down memory lane, and gotten honest about the one movie role he wants nothing more than to ‘reprise’ one day soon.

The actor shared everything while speaking to E! News, during a promotional event for his movie One Battle After Another.

Admitting to the outlet he said, “It would be fun to do more Wolf of Wall Street stuff.”

The promotional event also included A-listers for co-stars, from Sean Penn, to Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti, as well as the director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Prior to this conversation, the actor also spoke to Esquire magazine and named that project which he wishes he ‘hadn’t turned down’ as well. The biggest was Dirk Diggler in Anderson's Boogie Nights.

At the time he said, “I’ll say it even though you’re here. My biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights. It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece.”

Nicole Kidman's daughter emerges as NYFW 'It Girl': Report
Nicole Kidman's daughter emerges as NYFW 'It Girl': Report
'Glenrothan' :Toronto film festival sees directorial debut by actor Brian Cox
'Glenrothan' :Toronto film festival sees directorial debut by actor Brian Cox
Hulk Hogan's daughter breaks silence on being left out of $5M will
Hulk Hogan's daughter breaks silence on being left out of $5M will
Why Brooke Hogan doesn't regret being left off dad Hulk's $5M will
Why Brooke Hogan doesn't regret being left off dad Hulk's $5M will
Shailene Woodley breaks silence on 'Big Little Lies' comeback
Shailene Woodley breaks silence on 'Big Little Lies' comeback
Margot Robbie's latest see-through red carpet look sparks 'elegance' debate
Margot Robbie's latest see-through red carpet look sparks 'elegance' debate
Kody Brown reflects on 'Special Forces' journey amid feud rumors
Kody Brown reflects on 'Special Forces' journey amid feud rumors
Travis Kelce's ex dodges questions on his engagement with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's ex dodges questions on his engagement with Taylor Swift