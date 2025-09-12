Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on the one film he deeply wishes a second chance at

Leonardo DiCaprio recalls the one film he wants to reprise

Leonardo DiCaprio has just taken a trip down memory lane, and gotten honest about the one movie role he wants nothing more than to ‘reprise’ one day soon.

The actor shared everything while speaking to E! News, during a promotional event for his movie One Battle After Another.

Admitting to the outlet he said, “It would be fun to do more Wolf of Wall Street stuff.”

The promotional event also included A-listers for co-stars, from Sean Penn, to Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti, as well as the director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Prior to this conversation, the actor also spoke to Esquire magazine and named that project which he wishes he ‘hadn’t turned down’ as well. The biggest was Dirk Diggler in Anderson's Boogie Nights.

At the time he said, “I’ll say it even though you’re here. My biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights. It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece.”