David Jason confirms farewell return to British sitcom's golden jubilee

David Jason to reprise role one last time in 'Open All Hours' 50th anniversary special

David Jason is stepping back into his famous sitcom character Granville from Open All Hours for the last time.

The 85-year-old actor confirmed his return for the iconic British sitcom ahead of its 50th anniversary.

"It's so good to be back! I played Granville for over half my life and so this show holds a very special place in my heart," Jason shared in a statement.

"There are countless memories and stories about this show, and I am thrilled to be able to share those with everyone."

The confirmation came as U&Gold announced a 90-minute special titled Open All Hours: Inside Out—a retrospective that will explore the success of the original 1976–1985 series and its sequel Still Open All Hours (2014–2019), including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with cast and crew.

Mark Iddon, Senior Commissioning Editor for U&Gold, called the project “a joy,” adding, “Open All Hours is one of those rare beasts that even after 50 years is still as timeless and relevant as ever. I can’t wait for U&Gold audiences to see what we have cooked up for them.”

Matt Crook of Studio Crook, which is producing the special, echoed the excitement: “We’re very excited to be working with UKTV once again and on one of my all-time favourite sitcoms. Open All Hours is a perfectly crafted show and we are working closely with the brilliant Roy Clarke and Sir David Jason to bring you a few new surprises.”

The anniversary special will also feature a brand new scene featuring Sir David as Granville, and written by original writer and creator Roy Clarke.

The scene will see Granville shut his Doncaster grocer's shop for the night and reflect on how life has changed over the years.

Open All Hours: Inside Out will air on U&Gold and stream on U in 2026