Mark Ruffalo addresses plans to turn to 'politics'

Mark Ruffalo to share screen with Chris Hemsworth in 'Crime 101'

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo has shared if he would join politics someday.

Ruffalo, who is widely known for playing the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has not completely ruled out the chances of running for politics.

The 58-year-old wouldn’t mind swapping his flourishing acting career “for doing something good for millions of Americans.”

In an interview with US Weekly, Mark said that joining politics isn’t his plan at the moment, but it might happen someday.

He stated, "It isn’t on my game card right now, but who knows. I mean, you never say never.”

The Now You See Me actor admitted that it would be something entirely new for him as he has spent his life being an actor.

"I mean, I spent a lot of time in that world, and acting - it’s for the people. So, I love the people, and politicians could be doing something good for the people”, he added.

Meanwhile, he also spoke about Zohran Mamdani’s appointment as New York City Mayor; it really made him excited.

Ruffalo said, "Seeing Mamdani’s win in New York has really excited me about what’s possible in the United States right now."

Work wise, the Task actor will be starring in film Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Barry Keoghan.