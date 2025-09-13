Ed Sheeran breaks silence on family struggles in new album

Ed Sheeran reveals wife Cherry's health scare changed his music forever

Ed Sheeran made some shocking admissions in his newly released album.

The singer dropped his new album Play on September 12, 2025. The raw and confessional lyrics from the album reveals his journey through heartbreak and family struggles.

The lead song from the album, Opening, refers to the devastating loss of his close friend Jamal Edwards in 2022, and Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis the same year.

"It’s a long way up from rock bottom/There’s been times I felt I could fall further/I have loved and lost and feared and prayed/But now the day bursts wild and open. I have cried tears at my brother’s grave/I have shaken hands with my wife’s surgeon/I spent weeks inside the darkest cage," Sheeran sings.

He also vows to keep their daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, strong in the track.

On the other hand, the album also included romantic lyrics to Seaborn in tracks like Camera, In Other Words, and The Vow. Moreover, the Photograph hitmaker dedicated For Always to his daughters.

Notably, Ed Sheeran also hinted at tensions at home in Deluxe edition songs like Regrets, Problems, and War Game.

It is worth mentioning that Play is said to be the singer's most personal record yet.