 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran breaks silence on family struggles in new album

Ed Sheeran released new album 'Play' on September 12, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Ed Sheeran reveals wife Cherrys health scare changed his music forever
Ed Sheeran reveals wife Cherry's health scare changed his music forever

Ed Sheeran made some shocking admissions in his newly released album.

The singer dropped his new album Play on September 12, 2025. The raw and confessional lyrics from the album reveals his journey through heartbreak and family struggles.

The lead song from the album, Opening, refers to the devastating loss of his close friend Jamal Edwards in 2022, and Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis the same year.

"It’s a long way up from rock bottom/There’s been times I felt I could fall further/I have loved and lost and feared and prayed/But now the day bursts wild and open. I have cried tears at my brother’s grave/I have shaken hands with my wife’s surgeon/I spent weeks inside the darkest cage," Sheeran sings.

He also vows to keep their daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, strong in the track.

On the other hand, the album also included romantic lyrics to Seaborn in tracks like Camera, In Other Words, and The Vow. Moreover, the Photograph hitmaker dedicated For Always to his daughters.

Notably, Ed Sheeran also hinted at tensions at home in Deluxe edition songs like Regrets, Problems, and War Game.

It is worth mentioning that Play is said to be the singer's most personal record yet.

Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare
Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare
Taylor Swift supportive of fiancé Travis Kelce's career plans
Taylor Swift supportive of fiancé Travis Kelce's career plans
Nina Dobrev's past cryptic post fuels Shaun White breakup chatter
Nina Dobrev's past cryptic post fuels Shaun White breakup chatter
Sabrina Carpenter marks major music milestone
Sabrina Carpenter marks major music milestone
John Leguizamo shares how he buried the hatched with Patrick Swayze
John Leguizamo shares how he buried the hatched with Patrick Swayze
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ‘excruciating' life battle
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ‘excruciating' life battle
Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe video
Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari's fatherhood jibe
Margot Robbie honors Armani legacy with daring dress days after designer's funeral
Margot Robbie honors Armani legacy with daring dress days after designer's funeral