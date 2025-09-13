 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston drops BTS moments from 'The Morning Show' set

Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' is set to drop its fourth season on September 17

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Jennifer Aniston sparks excitement for Morning Show season 4
Jennifer Aniston sparks excitement for 'Morning Show' season 4

Jennifer Aniston has sparked excitement among her fans.

On Friday, the Friends alum took to Instagram and posted a fun video from season four of her upcoming hit drama The Morning Show.

The video showed Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon on the set of the show. It also featured glimpses from the promotional venture.

In the video, Aniston and Witherspoon can be seen playing with puppies and memorizing lines together. The duo also enjoyed drinks on set in one of the moments.

In the caption, Aniston simply wrote, “NY I [love] YOU.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and excitement.

One user wrote, “Omgoodness so fun n Jennifer your face adorable.”

Another added, “I’d totally watch a spinoff with just you and puppies interviewing celebs!!!!!!!”

“Can't wait to see that puppy interview omg!” the third comment read.

The Morning Show Season 4, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is set to release on September 17, 2025.

Why Liam Hemsworth was hesitant to love again after Miley Cyrus?
Why Liam Hemsworth was hesitant to love again after Miley Cyrus?
Emmys 2025 host Nate Bargatze reveals best advice he received for big night
Emmys 2025 host Nate Bargatze reveals best advice he received for big night
Why Liam Hemsworth's family fell for Gabriella Brooks instantly? Source
Why Liam Hemsworth's family fell for Gabriella Brooks instantly? Source
Bruce Willis' family prepares death bed as his condition worsens: Source
Bruce Willis' family prepares death bed as his condition worsens: Source
Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare
Truth behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White's split laid bare
Taylor Swift supportive of fiancé Travis Kelce's career plans
Taylor Swift supportive of fiancé Travis Kelce's career plans
Nina Dobrev's past cryptic post fuels Shaun White breakup chatter
Nina Dobrev's past cryptic post fuels Shaun White breakup chatter
Sabrina Carpenter marks major music milestone
Sabrina Carpenter marks major music milestone