Jennifer Aniston drops BTS moments from 'The Morning Show' set

Jennifer Aniston sparks excitement for 'Morning Show' season 4

Jennifer Aniston has sparked excitement among her fans.

On Friday, the Friends alum took to Instagram and posted a fun video from season four of her upcoming hit drama The Morning Show.

The video showed Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon on the set of the show. It also featured glimpses from the promotional venture.

In the video, Aniston and Witherspoon can be seen playing with puppies and memorizing lines together. The duo also enjoyed drinks on set in one of the moments.

In the caption, Aniston simply wrote, “NY I [love] YOU.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and excitement.

One user wrote, “Omgoodness so fun n Jennifer your face adorable.”

Another added, “I’d totally watch a spinoff with just you and puppies interviewing celebs!!!!!!!”

“Can't wait to see that puppy interview omg!” the third comment read.

The Morning Show Season 4, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is set to release on September 17, 2025.