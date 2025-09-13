 
Geo News

Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone with unseen mom throwback

The supermodel is mom to four kids whom she shares with ex husband Seal

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Heidi Klum marks son Henry special with rare mom throwback
Heidi Klum marks son Henry special with rare mom throwback

Heidi Klum is revisiting her early motherhood days as she celebrates her eldest special day

The mom of three took to her Instagram account on Friday, September 12 to mark her son Henry's 20th birthday.

In the celebratory post the television personality shared throwback snaps of Henry from being a toddler to his teenagers.

In the snaps Heidi can also be spotted as a young mom, while she was cuddling with Henry.

One of the sweet snaps from the carousel featured Heidi smiling while carrying Henry as a baby.

"We love you all so very much HENRY," she captioned the post along with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Heidi shares daughters Lou, 15 and Leni, 21, as well as sons Johan, 18, and Henry with ex husband Seal.

Speaking about her motherhood journey while she was filming early seasons of Project Runway, she revealed that she was breastfeeding her sons at the time.

Heidi recalled her breast milk started leaking on the set one day and someone had to remind her to “go pump.”

She loves being at home where her children "feel safe."

“My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him. It was so cute. For me, it’s always the more, the merrier. I like it when they’re all at home,” Heidi added.

Jennifer Lopez shares new song from 'Kiss of Spider Woman'
Jennifer Lopez shares new song from 'Kiss of Spider Woman'
Ed Sheeran breaks silence on family struggles in new album
Ed Sheeran breaks silence on family struggles in new album
Why Liam Hemsworth was hesitant to love again after Miley Cyrus?
Why Liam Hemsworth was hesitant to love again after Miley Cyrus?
Harry Styles earns Lenny Kravitz's trust in Zoe romance rumors: Source
Harry Styles earns Lenny Kravitz's trust in Zoe romance rumors: Source
Emmys 2025 host Nate Bargatze reveals best advice he received for big night
Emmys 2025 host Nate Bargatze reveals best advice he received for big night
Why Liam Hemsworth's family fell for Gabriella Brooks instantly? Source
Why Liam Hemsworth's family fell for Gabriella Brooks instantly? Source
Jennifer Aniston drops shock past-life revelation
Jennifer Aniston drops shock past-life revelation
Bruce Willis' family prepares death bed as his condition worsens: Source
Bruce Willis' family prepares death bed as his condition worsens: Source