Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone with unseen mom throwback

Heidi Klum marks son Henry special with rare mom throwback

Heidi Klum is revisiting her early motherhood days as she celebrates her eldest special day

The mom of three took to her Instagram account on Friday, September 12 to mark her son Henry's 20th birthday.

In the celebratory post the television personality shared throwback snaps of Henry from being a toddler to his teenagers.

In the snaps Heidi can also be spotted as a young mom, while she was cuddling with Henry.

One of the sweet snaps from the carousel featured Heidi smiling while carrying Henry as a baby.

"We love you all so very much HENRY," she captioned the post along with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Heidi shares daughters Lou, 15 and Leni, 21, as well as sons Johan, 18, and Henry with ex husband Seal.

Speaking about her motherhood journey while she was filming early seasons of Project Runway, she revealed that she was breastfeeding her sons at the time.

Heidi recalled her breast milk started leaking on the set one day and someone had to remind her to “go pump.”

She loves being at home where her children "feel safe."

“My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him. It was so cute. For me, it’s always the more, the merrier. I like it when they’re all at home,” Heidi added.