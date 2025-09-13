Nicole Scherzinger opens up about fight with Broadway

Nicole Scherzinger reveals she had fight with Broadway Bares

Nicole Scherzinger just revealed she had to fight at the Broadway Bares charity to perform a Pussycat Dolls song.

On 22 June, the Pussycat Dolls singer surprised audiences with a performance at the annual Broadway Bares charity event, which raises funds for people living with HIV and AIDS.

"I actually fought to be on Broadway Bares," she told Bustle in candid conversation.

"When I found out what it was, I was like, 'Are you kidding me? You have a Pussycat Doll on Broadway!' And they were like, 'OK, we'll give you a little skit, that's usually what our celebrity guests do.' And I'm like, 'No, no, no, no - I'm performing, and I'm performing Buttons.'"

On the night of the charity, Nicole performed a rendition of the Pussycat Dolls’ song, Buttons, which belongs to their 2005 debut studio album.

"I wanted to give back to the community and show up and show out, and I wanted to be like, 'Don't forget, you got the queen Pussycat Doll here, OK? Don't forget!' This is what I do in my sleep, and I love it," she shared.

Additionally, Nicole also talked about performing at this year’s Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

"I'm tearing up as I think about it. Radio City was so big," the Poison hitmaker recalled.

She continued, "Walking out onto that huge stage and seeing that huge audience and all those balconies - and being able to sing As If We Never Said Goodbye, one of the greatest songs ever written, my love letter to the theatre - I said to myself, 'It's OK, Nicole. It doesn't matter what happens now. You've won. You made it.'"

It is also pertinent to mention that very same night, Nicole Scherzinger won her first Tony Award for her performance in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

Speaking of her feelings that she experienced when she was announced as a winner, she stated, "When Oprah announced my name, it was like an out-of-body experience. It was a culmination of so much that I had to fight for and fight myself for - my own demons - to step into that place."