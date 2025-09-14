Geo TV set to present drama serial Case No. 9

Poster of upcoming drama serial, Case No. 9. — Geo Entertainment

KARACHI: Geo Television, in collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment, is set to present a thought-provoking new drama serial, Case No 9, directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and penned by renowned journalist and Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada.

The drama tells the powerful story of “Sehar,” a fearless young woman who becomes a symbol of resilience and defiance against societal barriers.

Playing the central role is acclaimed film and television actress Saba Qamar, who portrays Sehar as a confident, determined, and talented woman.

Opposite her, celebrated actor Faysal Quraishi stars as “Kamran,” a wealthy and arrogant businessman who tries to overpower Sehar with his influence and ego.

The narrative unfolds around Sehar’s courage, struggle, and defiance — raising the critical question: will Sehar fall victim to Kamran’s schemes, or will she emerge victorious through her strength and perseverance?

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the high-profile project boasts an ensemble cast featuring Junaid Khan, Rushna Khan, Aamina Sheikh, Shehnawaz Zaidi, Hina Bayat, Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan, Noorul Hassan, Naveen Waqar, Zahra Aamir, Mizna Waqas, Kamran Jilani, Faiza Gillani, Azra Mohyeddin, among others.

The central theme of Case No 9 revolves around a woman’s struggle for justice in a society where sexual violence, judicial trials, legal battles, social pressures, propaganda, and the influence of media and power all come into play.

The drama highlights how, in such cases, defeat often stems not from a lack of evidence, but from a lack of courage.

“Because of the fear of ‘what will people say,’ thousands of women remain silent, allowing crime to flourish and justice to be denied,” the script emphasizes.

Speaking about the project, Faysal Quraishi said: “This drama is the need of the hour. I wanted to be part of something that would make history and leave a lasting impact. We worked very hard on this, and I believe this is a landmark project.”

Meanwhile, Saba Qamar shared: “I never say yes to a project without reading the script. This is Shahzeb Khanzada’s first drama, yet when I read the script of Case No 9, it felt like it had been written by a seasoned playwright.” Case No 9 will soon premiere on Geo TV, bringing to screens a bold and socially significant narrative that challenges conventions and speaks directly to today’s realities.