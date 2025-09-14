Prince Harry 'handled well' meeting with King Charles

A PR expert has reacted to King Charles and Prince Harry’s crucial meeting in London saying it was ‘handled well.’

Speaking to the Daily Express UK, PR expert Renae Smith said, "The best strategy for Harry now is slow and steady.”

Harry met his father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the prince appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Commenting on Harry’s visit, his spokesperson said, "He´s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him."

Now, the PR expert dubs Harry’s UK visit a "huge success" and claimed it ticked all the right boxes.

She said: "From a PR perspective, the strength was in its authenticity. Every engagement felt genuine, with a clear philanthropic thread running through it. I’ve always said philanthropy is his safest and strongest space. It plays to his strengths without inviting controversy.

"Another big win was tone. Nothing felt gloaty or self-congratulatory. Harry avoided the trap of making charity work about himself or making snarky remarks during speeches etc, he just got on with it, and that’s exactly what people want to see from him.

"The meeting with his father was also handled well. It wasn’t dramatic, it didn’t spark gossip, and that quieter energy is exactly what he needs.

"If I were advising him, I’d be calling this trip a huge success, it ticked every PR box."