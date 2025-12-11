Prince Harry earns praise for supporting King in US: ‘distinct privilege’

Prince Harry received a nod of acknowledgement for what seemed like an effort to build bridges between the US and UK – also an indication of his sincerity towards his father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex had made a surprise appearance last week at the British American Business Council’s (BABC) lunch on Friday. While King Charles’s younger son had poked fun at the family drama during his speech, his wit seemed to have captured the crowds in a good-natured humour.

The BABC released a statement praising Harry and the importance of strengthening the transatlantic bond, especially in the reign of King Charles. The representation from Prince Harry seemed to have earned praises, ultimately reflecting well on the royal family.

“It was a distinct privilege to welcome our special guests, The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty’s British Consul General Paul Rennie OBE,” the statement read. “Their participation underscored the vitality and importance of the transatlantic bond that the British American Business Council Los Angeles strives to cultivate.”

They also honoured Peter Asher OBE with the BABC LA Lifetime Achievement Award which had been a “memorable moment to celebrate his extraordinary career and his enduring impact on the cultural landscape shared by the UK and the US”. They also pointed out how the event would benefit a British charity.

“As the year draws to a close, we wish you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year. We look forward to creating more opportunities for us to connect and grow together in 2026,” they surmised.

Prince Harry referred to his emotional essay about being in the armed forces during his speech. He reiterated that “being British isn’t about where you physically stand, but what you stand for”.