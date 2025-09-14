Pakistan-India rivalries to watch out in Asia Cup 2025 fixture

The collage of picture shows India's opening batter Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's spinner Sufyan Moqim. — X

DUBAI: The stage is set for another blockbuster clash as Pakistan and India face off this Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This historic rivalry, steeped in drama and unforgettable moments, promises fans yet another thrilling spectacle.

India holds a dominant edge in T20Is, winning 10 out of 13 clashes against Pakistan.

Their most recent meeting came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where Rohit Sharma's men edged past Babar Azam’s side in a low-scoring thriller.

Cricket lovers now eagerly await mouth-watering matchups: Fakhar Zaman’s fearless batting against Jasprit Bumrah's fiery pace, Abrar Ahmed’s crafty spin versus Shubman Gill's elegance, and young Sufyan Moqim's guile against the explosive Abhishek Sharma.

Sufyan's dominance or Abhishek’s redemption

The stage is set for one of the most thrilling rivalries in recent Asia Cup history — spinner Sufyan versus top-order batter Abhishek Sharma.

Their fiery battle first ignited in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final, when Sufiyan dismissed Abhishek after he had scored 61 during India’s failed chase of Pakistan’s mammoth 353-run total.

A year later, sparks flew again in the ACC Emerging Asia T20 Cup, where Sufiyan once more got the better of the opener. This time, a silent sendoff quickly turned into a heated verbal spat, adding extra fuel to the fire, even though India eventually claimed victory.

Now, with two explosive clashes already in the books, fans are bracing for the third straight showdown. Will Sufiyan tighten his grip on the rivalry, or will Abhishek finally turn the tables?

Fakhar Zaman's flair or Jasprit Bumrah's fire

The rivalry takes us back to the unforgettable 2017 Champions Trophy final, when Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball handed Pakistan a golden lifeline — and Fakhar Zaman turned it into history with a match-winning century, sealing Pakistan’s first ICC title since the 2009 T20 World Cup.

The collage of picture shows Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman (Left) and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. — AFP/File

Since then, Bumrah has struggled to dismiss Fakhar on the big stage, adding an extra spark every time these two clash. And now, with another showdown set for Sunday, fans can't wait for this electrifying face-off.

Meanwhile, the left-handed Pakistani batter has played four T20I matches against the men in blue and scored just 38 runs at a strike rate of 118.75.

Abrar Ahmed's magic or Shubman Gill's grit

Fans are buzzing with excitement for another electrifying showdown—Abrar Ahmed vs Shubman Gill.

Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — ICC

During the 2025 Champions Trophy, India’s vice-captain had no answers to Abrar’s spin magic, even though the Green Shirts couldn’t clinch victory.

Now, as both fresh squads lock horns this Sunday, the big question looms: Can Abrar weave his magic again, not just against Gill but also India’s power-packed batting lineup that often falters against spin?

Despite not having featured against Pakistan in the T20I format, Gill's ODI record against them stands out. He has played four matches, scoring a total of 130 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 88.44.

His highest score of 58 came in these encounters, highlighting his ability to contribute solid runs against Pakistan.

Haris Rauf's pace or SKY's flair

One battle that promises fireworks is the face-off between Pakistan’s fiery pacer Haris Rauf and India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf (Left) and Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. — ICC

History tilts in Rauf’s favour — he’s already sent Yadav packing twice in T20Is.

Meanwhile, SKY’s numbers against Pakistan tell their own story: just 64 runs in five matches at a modest strike rate of 118.51.

The big question now — can Rauf once again rattle India’s captain and keep this electrifying rivalry alive?

Originally published in Geo Super