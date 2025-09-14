Prince Andrew under pressure over secret emails linked to Epstein

Prince Andrew faces another controversy over secret emails

Prince Andrew may land in new trouble as U.S. officials continue to look into Jeffrey Epstein’s past.

Reportedly, they are prepared to release over 100 secret emails, some of which may involve the Duke of York.

The U.S. Congressional Oversight Committee recently shared emails linked to Lord Peter Mandelson, which led to him losing an important job.

Now, the committee is reviewing more documents and may ask others connected to Epstein, including Prince Andrew, to speak to them.

Democratic Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, a member of the Oversight Committee, said she and other committee members are looking into additional documents related to Epstein.

She said, "We are currently working on a list of additional documents, witnesses and others associated with these crimes that the committee intends to move a vote for subpoenaing.”

Regarding the matter, a source told Mail on Sunday, "As UK citizens, they cannot be subpoenaed to testify but they can be invited, which is a polite word for Congress demanding they appear.”

“They can refuse to appear, but it wouldn't be a good look for either of them," they added.

Another insider said, "If you think what's happened to Peter Mandelson is bad, then you have no idea what will happen when the Andrew emails are released.”

The findings would be so "embarrassing" for the “disgraced” Duke that he “could be destroyed,” the insider added.

One insider said that the "emails between Andrew, Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell which haven't come out yet.”