Jason Momoa recalls moment he gave up on living

Jason Momoa weighs in on the near death experience that almost made him give up

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has just tugged at heartstrings and spoken out for the first time since feeling he had “given up on his life”.

The entire thing came to happen during a surfing incident the actor himself admits.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, he claims thoughts of his infant daughter were the only thing that forced him to keep fighting, even though he was about to give up under the sea.

The incident in question, is from 2007 and happened while the actor was surfing Maui’s biggest surf break, often referenced to as “Jaws” by locals, for its 10-foot waves.

Recalling everything he said, “we paddled like 13 miles down the coast. I'm probably half a mile at that point offshore. And it's actually this place is called 'Stfks' because there's all this water that pulls out of a channel there [and] you just get hit with these waves.”

At that point, “I was stuck in this crazy spot,” he admitted. “I had my paddle and I was waving it [but my buddies] couldn't see me, and the waves were so big.”

And “I just lost it”, Momoa admitted. “My body stopped. Like I couldn't move my arms anymore, and I bubbled down. I literally gave up, and I'm screaming inside.”

Even when one of his friends spotted him, forceful currents are said to have prevented from reaching the shore in a safe manner. They event ended up losing their boards the actor admitted.

“My feet are covered in blood, and I'm just literally [with] my ancestors just paddling the rest of this way, head down.”

he didn’t end there, and instead added, “like, I just died. I tried and tried, but I couldn't do it again because I just gave up. Like, I gave up my life.”

The event also helped the actor break a habit he couldn’t give up for either his daughter Lola, nor his ex, and it was smoking.

Recalling how “I used to smoke two, three packs a day. I couldn't stop for my kids, I couldn't stop for my ex... [but] the moment I came out, I never smoked again,” he concluded the topic as a whole.

What is pertinent to mention is that the actor shares two children with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, who he seperated from in 2024. Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.