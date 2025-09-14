Julianne Moore makes unexpected confession about her perfect day off

Julianne Moore admits she likes 'a little of everything' on her day off

Julianne Moore has admitted her idea of a perfect day off is not all about rest.

While speaking to PEOPLE magazine to promote her collaboration with Lilly ahead of its new Brain Health Matters campaign launch, Moore got candid about what her ideal day looks like when she is not busy being a fashion icon, shooting an award-winning television series or movie or even writing a book.

She said, "I like a little of everything. A perfect day is not having to get up too early and drink my coffee, and read the news and answer my emails."

The 64-year-old added, "Then I would also have time maybe to do some yoga and then have dinner with my family, and then watch something that I enjoy and go to bed.”

Despite having a day dedicated to herself and family, Moore confessed she still likes to do “a little bit of work," stating, "Maybe I shoot something or I'm working on a script, or I'm learning something."

The Echo Valley star went on to quip she has understood the importance of making more time for herself, especially her health, as she has gotten older.

"When you're younger, you don't think about much at all. I mean, you really feel impervious to everything, and to anything health and wellness related. But I think, the more life you've accrued, the more precious it becomes,” she explained.

"You have more people that you're taking care of, you have more people that you love, and you realize that you depend on your body, and if something goes wrong with your body, then it really affects your function," Moore noted.