Charli xcx, George Daniel's second dreamy wedding: See pics

Charli xcx and George Daniel celebrate second wedding

Charli xcx and George Daniel have just had their second wedding party.

Charli and George had their big party on September 14, Sunday.

The Brat hitmaker, 33, and The 1975 drummer’s first and intimate wedding was held at Hackney Town Hall in London on July 19.

Fans noticed the absence of George’s bandmate Matty Healy and his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel at the time. This time around the couple were happily present at the wedding held in Sicily, Italy.

Healy’s mother Denise Welch was also present.

Charli looked stunning in a sheer white dress and her husband suited up.

In July, a source teased the couple’s second wedding party, saying, "the party's just getting started," and that a "larger celebration" was planned.

"They've always dreamed of a big party in Italy. Somewhere beautiful and private, where all their friends can let loose. It will be star-studded. This was always the plan," they told People.

Charli and Daniel got engaged in November 2023 and the Official hitmaker shared photos on Instagram to share the news with fans. The photos showed the couple hugging and a tray of tea featuring a box with an engagement ring.