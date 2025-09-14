Sophia Culpo says sister Olivia's firstborn is a mini Christian McCaffrey

Sophia Culpo thinks sister Olivia’s baby is Christian McCaffrey's lookalike

Sophia Culpo believes her sister Olivia Culpo's firstborn has an uncanny resemblance to the new dad, Christian McCaffrey.

Sophia, 28, was at the House of Champion event during New York Fashion Week on September 11 when she recalled seeing McCaffrey's childhood photo.

“I just sent a picture in my family group chat because Christian came on my timeline, and she’s his twin. I literally thought it was her. They’re like twins,” the Culpo sisters star told People Magazine.

“They’re clones,” she said with a chuckle, before joking that while Olivia carried Colette for nine months, the resemblance may shift as the baby grows.

The proud aunt also shared an update on Olivia, 33, and Colette's well-being. “I miss her so much. I haven’t seen her in a week, and she’s changing every day,” Sophia said.

This isn’t the first time Sophia has gushed about her newborn niece. In July, shortly after the newborn’s arrival, she told the magazine, “She’s just a great baby and so sweet. Newborn bubble is just like, oh my God, I just wish I could smell her right now.”

Olivia and Christian announced Colette's birth via a joint Instagram post on July 13.