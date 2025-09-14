Benicio del Toro spills the beans on starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo: Benicio del Toro reflects on working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Benicio del Toro has gotten candid about starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine during the film’s L.A. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the actor reflected on working with Leonardo DiCaprio for their latest movie, One Battle After Another.

He began the chat by confessing that he had been “admiring” DiCaprio's work for ages until he finally got a chance to star alongside the Titanic hitmaker in lately.

“With Leo, you just let him bring the character, and you just ... he's the story," he began.

Toro, then, admitted that his own performance was inspired by what DiCaprio, had to offer.

The actor went on to dish, "So for me [...] with Leo, it's like, work around him and just [make] sure that we fed the story with my character in it.”

He went on to state, “And Leo is one of those actors that I've been admiring for decades, and I never had a chance to work with."

In conclusion, he expressed, "So getting this chance to work with him was a great experience and a great opportunity for me, and I hope he feels the same way.”