 
Geo News

Benicio del Toro spills the beans on starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Benicio del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio star alongside each other in 'One Battle After Another'

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

September 14, 2025

Photo: Benicio del Toro reflects on working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio
Photo: Benicio del Toro reflects on working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Benicio del Toro has gotten candid about starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. 

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine during the film’s L.A. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the actor reflected on working with Leonardo DiCaprio for their latest movie, One Battle After Another.

He began the chat by confessing that he had been “admiring” DiCaprio's work for ages until he finally got a chance to star alongside the Titanic hitmaker in lately. 

“With Leo, you just let him bring the character, and you just ... he's the story," he began.  

Toro, then, admitted that his own performance was inspired by what DiCaprio, had to offer. 

The actor went on to dish, "So for me [...] with Leo, it's like, work around him and just [make] sure that we fed the story with my character in it.”

He went on to state, “And Leo is one of those actors that I've been admiring for decades, and I never had a chance to work with."

In conclusion, he expressed, "So getting this chance to work with him was a great experience and a great opportunity for me, and I hope he feels the same way.”

Judd Apatow reflects on Norm Macdonald's 'very emotional' moment
Judd Apatow reflects on Norm Macdonald's 'very emotional' moment
'Hamnet' wins Toronto International Film Festival top award
'Hamnet' wins Toronto International Film Festival top award
Harry Hadden Paton confesses he got caught after stealing from 'Downton Abbey'
Harry Hadden Paton confesses he got caught after stealing from 'Downton Abbey'
Julianne Moore makes unexpected confession about her perfect day off
Julianne Moore makes unexpected confession about her perfect day off
Charli xcx, George Daniel's second dreamy wedding: See pics video
Charli xcx, George Daniel's second dreamy wedding: See pics
Kendall Jenner recalls her initial impression of Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner recalls her initial impression of Gigi Hadid
Jason Momoa recalls moment he gave up on living
Jason Momoa recalls moment he gave up on living
Elvis Presley's explosive secret comes to light half a century later
Elvis Presley's explosive secret comes to light half a century later