Harry Hadden Paton confesses he got caught after stealing from 'Downton Abbey'

Photo: Harry Hadden recalls stealing incident from 'Downton Abbey'

Harry Hadden-Paton learned the hard way that things made for Downton Abbey stay in Downton Abbey.

As fans will know, Hadden-Paton portrayed the character of Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, 7th Marquess of Hexham, in the franchise.

While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine at the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiere in New York City, the 44-year-old acting sensation confessed that he once stole a suit from the set, but ultimately had to return it.

Recalling this incident which took place nearly a decade ago, Paton began, “I stole a suit that was at the end of the series that they asked back as soon as we did the movie."

He revealed, "They were like, ‘Can we have that suit back?’ "

"And I was [grumpy face], and it was fine because I hadn't worn it in all the time, like when was I going to wear a three-piece suit?” he continued.

However, he managed to keep a souvenir which he keeps very close to his heart till date.

“I still have the program from my wedding, Bert and Edith's wedding, which is kind of special,” he concluded.