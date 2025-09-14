Taylor Swift fans go unfiltered over first tease for upcoming album

Taylor Swift fans react to first tease for new album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Taylor Swift’s latest promotional move for her upcoming 12th studio album has left some fans underwhelmed.

The singer recently debuted a short GIF from her “The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne” shoot on her website, showing her in a red feathery showgirl dress and a star-shaped headdress, except that it came after a two-day countdown.

Fans were asked to pre-save the album on Spotify or Apple Music as the release date approaches.

The GIF, however, sparked frustration online.

"A WHOLE DAMN COUNTDOWN FOR A SINGLE CLIP IS CRIMINAL (I love her lmao)," read the reaction.

“She is rage baiting us,” one fan wrote, while another called the single GIF “criminal” after days of waiting.

Some fans also criticised Swift’s team for putting so much hype behind such a minimal reveal, with one suggesting the content could have been sent as an email.

"Go girl, give us nothing," one fan wrote, while another joked, “At least she’s pretty.”

Swift, 35, announced the upcoming 12th studio album Life of a Showgirl during her debut on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, last month.

Two weeks later, the couple announced their engagement.