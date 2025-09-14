Emma Heming Willis reflects on impact of Bruce Willis' dementia on daughters

Emma Heming Willis reveals how Bruce Willis' dementia impacts daughters

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the impact of her husband Bruce Willis’ dementia battle on their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Emma became the caregiver for Bruce as he began suffering from symptoms of frontotemporal dementia. The author has shared the challenging journey in her book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

"The truth is, Mabel and Evelyn's daily lives were being turned upside down. For example, with FTD and other forms of dementia, some people become more sensitive to noise, which can cause distraction, confusion, and agitation," she wrote.

"So I had everyone tiptoeing around the house to keep it as peaceful and serene as possible. This meant playdates were obsolete and forget about sleepovers," she continued.

The actors symptoms included absent mindedness, loss of speech, and personality changes, which worried Emma when she didn’t know what the cause was.

The model recently revealed that she moved Bruce into a separate home. The actors fans gave her a hard time on social media, but she stood by her decision as "no one was thriving" in their household in the wake of his worsening symptoms.

"It's really not up for a debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100 percent of the time. His needs are met 100 percent of the time, as well as our two young daughters,'" Emma Heming said, stating that the move is "the safest and best decision - not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls."

Bruce Willis is also dad to daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31 from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.