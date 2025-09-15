Justin Bieber reveals 10 rules that keeps his marriage to Hailey strong

Justin Bieber shares family rules on 7th anniversary with Hailey

Justin Bieber celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with wife Hailey Bieber.

In order to mark the occasion, the Baby singer offered a glimpse into their home life.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, September 14, 2025, Justin revealed "The Bieber Family" rules.

He shared an image of wall art featuring 10 rules, each beginning with "We value..."

The list included, "1. We value Rest as Worship. 2. We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life. 3. We value Quality and excellence of production. 4. We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward. 5. We value HEALTH and physical wellness as an act of stewardship."

"6. We value Sustainability and creating products that serve humanity. 7. We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly. 8. We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path. 9. We value Life as a gift and practice daily gratitude for the day that has been given to us. 10. We value HUMAN beings and believe in their dignity and eternal worth," it read further.

This post came just a day after Hailey Bieber and Justin marked their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple, who share a son, Jack Blues Bieber together, tied the knot in NYC courthouse in 2018.