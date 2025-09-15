 
Geo News

Justin Bieber reveals 10 rules that keeps his marriage to Hailey strong

Justin and Hailey Bieber have THESE family rules

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2025

Justin Bieber shares family rules on 7th anniversary with Hailey
Justin Bieber shares family rules on 7th anniversary with Hailey

Justin Bieber celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with wife Hailey Bieber.

In order to mark the occasion, the Baby singer offered a glimpse into their home life.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, September 14, 2025, Justin revealed "The Bieber Family" rules.

He shared an image of wall art featuring 10 rules, each beginning with "We value..."

The list included, "1. We value Rest as Worship. 2. We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life. 3. We value Quality and excellence of production. 4. We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward. 5. We value HEALTH and physical wellness as an act of stewardship."

"6. We value Sustainability and creating products that serve humanity. 7. We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly. 8. We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path. 9. We value Life as a gift and practice daily gratitude for the day that has been given to us. 10. We value HUMAN beings and believe in their dignity and eternal worth," it read further.

This post came just a day after Hailey Bieber and Justin marked their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple, who share a son, Jack Blues Bieber together, tied the knot in NYC courthouse in 2018.

'Full House' stars recall 'impossible' scenes with Dave Coulier, Bob Saget
'Full House' stars recall 'impossible' scenes with Dave Coulier, Bob Saget
Travis Kelce reveals raw emotions behind Taylor Swift proposal
Travis Kelce reveals raw emotions behind Taylor Swift proposal
Britney Spears' need for control jeopardizes biopic development: Source
Britney Spears' need for control jeopardizes biopic development: Source
Sheryl Lee Ralph's wish to play Madame Morrible in 'Wicked' movies comes to light
Sheryl Lee Ralph's wish to play Madame Morrible in 'Wicked' movies comes to light
Supriya Ganesh confesses being 'cautiously optimistic' for 'Emmys'
Supriya Ganesh confesses being 'cautiously optimistic' for 'Emmys'
'Gen V' producer gives insight into upcoming season
'Gen V' producer gives insight into upcoming season
Hugh Bonneville despises THIS Maggie Smith 'Downton Abbey' line
Hugh Bonneville despises THIS Maggie Smith 'Downton Abbey' line
Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life
Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life