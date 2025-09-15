Liam Gallagher pens heart-wrenching note for late boxer Ricky Hatton

Liam Gallagher pays heartbreaking tribute to late pal Ricky Hatton

Liam Gallagher tugged at some heartstrings with a poignant tribute for boxer Ricky Hatton.

Following the iconic boxer's untimely death at 46, celebrities have expressed their grief including Oasis star Liam.

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter), to penned down a heartbreaking post to pay tribute to Ricky.

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news about RICKY HATTON," he began.

"It was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts," Liam continued.

"RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x," he concluded.

For the unversed, the late boxer was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning, September 14.

Liam and his brother Noel's friendship dates back to when the duo famously carried Ricky's belt to the ring back ahead of his fight with Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas in 2008.

Ricky previously gushed over their friendship saying, "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a boxing world champion, support Man City and listen to Oasis."

"But I became a four-time world champion in two weight classes, ended up boxing at the Etihad Stadium in front of 55,000 people, and became mates with Noel and Liam Gallagher over the years," he added.

Moreover, Ricky's death came two weeks after he was seen grooving to Oasis' hit Wonderwall.