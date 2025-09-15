Charles' pal shares extent of Camilla's apprehension: 'Elephants forget faster'

Queen Camilla has just been dubbed a king of royal that never forgives easily

Queen Camilla, known to have taken offense to the comments Prince Harry made against her in his memoir Spare.

For those unversed, these past issues have come to the surface right after Prince Harry visited with King Charles, in Clarence House, for peace talks.

At the meeting Queen Camilla was also present and during a chat with The Sunday Times, a royal confidant revealed her honest thoughts.

According to this close friend of King Charles, its being reported that ‘it will take time’.

Because, “he has been extremely unkind to her in print and in word, and she doesn’t forgive easily.”

The ally also went as far as to say, “the royal family make elephants look like they have short memories.”

For those unversed with the original comments being referenced, in an interview with 60 Minutes in 2023, he accused the Queen of having “sacrificed me on her personal PR alter.”

However, that is not to say there weren’t any kind comments because, in the same breath he did add at the time, “when I see her, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother.”

“I see someone who married into this institution and done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.”