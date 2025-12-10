Royal family's new HQ: Details inside

The royal family's latest operation changes hint at a deliberate effort to establish a more modern and efficient headquarters.

The recent decisions have made a major shift in their strategy, with plans unfolding to declare Windsor the new heart of the monarchy.

It emerges after the Prince and Princess of Wales's meaningful move to settle into their "forever home".

According to a new report, the Royal Mews will also be relocating from Buckingham Palace to Windsor in the new year. The move out of central London into the Windsor countryside makes sense for a few notable reasons, as reported by the Sunday Times.

The seems to be major clue that Windsor Is the new royal HQ.

It is worth mentioning here that the Palace has not been the primary royal residence since 2020. The late Queen Elizabeth moved to Windsor during the COVID pandemic in the same year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arer currently living at Clarence House as the historic building is currently undergoing a six-figure renovation. Thare are also reports and speculations that the couple have plan to stay in their current home even after the Palce's renovation.

Key aspects of the Royal Mews

The Mews is responsible for the royals' transportation, most notably the horses, stables and historic collection of royal carriages. It has been headquartered at Buckingham Palace since the late 1700s.

The Royal Mews to relocate its historic stables and current fleet of around 30 horses, state coaches, as well as the state motor cars. Coachmen, grooms, chauffeurs and other staff also live on site, in apartments near the carriage houses and stables.

The Mews is a major part of royal ceremony, with the family traveling by carriage for events like royal weddings, Trooping the Colour, the Royal Ascot, state visits and more. After a few years of running main operations through Windsor instead of Buckingham Palace, it seems the family is ready to make the change permanent.



Windsor - All you want to know

The royal family has temporarily embraced Windsor as their central operational base.

Windsor is situated in Berkshire. It's well known for Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world.

It's also making healines for Kate and William's new home, state visits, banquets, and other major events.

The castle has been a royal residence for over 900 years and is a favoorite weekend getaway for the royal family.

Buckhingham Palace renovation

The palace is undergoing a major £369 million renovation project to improve its safety and efficiency.

The building's renovation work began in 2017. It's likely to be completed by 2027.

Windsor vs Buckingham Palace

Both the buildings prestent the royal history with their artistic structures and events. However, Buckingham Palace covers 828,821 square feet of land, making it larger than Windsor Castle's 484,000 square feet.

Windsor Castle boasts over 1,000 rooms, surpassing Buckingham Palace's 775 rooms. This makes Windsor Castle the largest occupied castle in the world.