King Charles plans 'intimate' welcome ceremony for Prince Harry

King Charles is set to open the doors of royal house to Prince Harry after settling down family tensions.

In 2026, royal fans could see the monarch 'intimately' welcoming back his son to the family after years of estrangement.

Athos Salome, a psychic who is known as Living Nostradamus, predicted that the father-son relationship is likely to improve in the coming year.

In conversation with the Sun, he claimed that King Charles will make Harry's return possible, but it will be an "intimate, and away from the cameras" event.

"The Duke of Sussex will regain public trust and repair royal relations," after suffering from "a constant hurricane of family tensions, legal battles and public controversy," the expert said.

Speaking of the infamous Harry and Prince William's never-ending rivalry, he claimed that their peace talks are not happening anytime soon.

He shared with Daily Mail, "Relations between Harry and Prince William will remain stony, and the pair will stay distant."

George, Charlotte and Louis to rebuild ties with Archie, Lilibet:

Athos believes that the next generation of the royal family will try to reconnect with each other.

It is highly likely that Kate and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, rebuild' ties with the Sussexes. He added, "But that's still years away - there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time."