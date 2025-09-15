 
Gandapur admits rifts within PTI, denies role in groupings

KP CM denies forming factions, claims party protests blocked Qazi Faez Isa's extension

By
Shabbir Dar
|

September 15, 2025

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur addresses the media at Rawalpindis Adiala jail on Septembr 15, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News
  • Authorities block Gandapur's meeting with jailed PTI founder.
  • Revolutions need ground struggle, not social media videos: KP CM.
  • Challenges critics to join Peshawar rally without excuses.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur admitted on Monday that tensions and groupings exist within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but firmly denied creating them himself.

"I request [party workers] not to become part of groupings," said KP CM while talking to the media at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, urging the PTI activists and leaders to stand united.

CM Gandapur visited the Central Jail, Rawalpindi today, however, the authorities did not grant him permission to meet the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

He alleged that the government was not allowing him to meet Khan to increase differences within the PTI.

Denying allegations, He added that no one could point to him for making any faction.

He argued that negotiations take place in weak positions, not wars, and claimed that the party was being deliberately weakened and split into groups.

Gandapur challenged his critics to attend the Peshawar gathering, saying there would be no hurdles.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the former ruling party was preparing to hold a rally in Peshawar at the end of September which would be led by CM Gandapur following directives of ex-PM Khan.

He alleged that instead of participating, his critics would only level accusations against him. He also criticised those who limit activism to social media, remarking that revolutions are not achieved through short videos or fake accounts.

Aiming at opponents, Gandapur said people talk big but fail to mobilise when the PTI founder gave the final protest call.

He added that merely creating vlogs or typing online would not bring freedom, asserting that such "dramas" were the reason the founder remained imprisoned.

He stressed that revolutions come from struggle on the ground, not virtual platforms.

The chief minister recalled the difficult period from November 24 to 26, pointing towards the PTI's final call protest which concluded abruptly following workers and police clashes.

He noted that party workers did not show up to "take bullets" on that day, while the government resorted to gunfire after admitting defeat.

Gandapur further claimed that their protests forced the government not to grant an extension to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, stating that this target was set by the party founder and achieved through the October 4 protest.

He said he had departed from Peshawar on October 4 and returned the next day after accomplishing the objective.

