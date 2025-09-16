Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel share their parenting rule about phones

Miranda Kerr bans phones after 9:30 PM

Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel have a major rule about phones in their house.

In an interview with People Magazine, the couple discussed how they make sure that their children grow up with healthy boundaries when it comes to technology.

Spiegel, the CEO of Snap Inc. said, "I have seen firsthand the incredible ways that technology can help people stay connected, and I am so glad that my kids are growing up in a world where they have access to digital tools that enable them to express themselves, learn and connect with their friend."

"I also want them to be aware of and prepared for the risks that come with being online, across all platforms, and to stay mindful of how technology makes them feel. That's why, at Snapchat, we introduced The Keys: A Guide to Digital Safety," he added.

On the other hand, Kerr also noted, "As a mom, I'm very mindful of how our children interact with technology, from setting healthy screen time habits to also embracing the ways tech can be a powerful tool for learning and connection."

"For example, we use Snapchat every day to stay close with our family in Australia, but we also have strict rules at home. For our oldest son Flynn, who's 14, that means no photos or computers in the bedroom after 9:30 p.m."

"I recently sat down with him to complete The Keys, Snapchat's new digital safety course, and it opened up such meaningful conversations about responsible, healthy relationships with tech," she added.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are parents to sons Hart, 7, Myles, 5, and Pierre, 18 months. Meanwhile, the actress also shares 14-year-old Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.