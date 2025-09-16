Princess Charlene celebrates major donation to the Monaco Foundation

Princess Charlene shares a rare update regarding a major donation that’s just been offered to her royal foundation

Princess Charlene’s royal social media has just shared an update regarding her Foundation and the Monaco Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA).

The update featured the princess standing among the representatives of Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), holding out two cheques.

There was also a caption that reads, “This Monday, September 15th, HSH Princess Charlene received representatives of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) at the Prince’s Palace for two cheque presentations in favour of her Foundation and the Monaco Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA), of which she is also President.”

According to the post, “a donation of €60,235 was made to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, representing part of the proceeds from the Sunday evening of the 2024 and 2025 F1 Grands Prix at Jimmy’z.”

“In addition to that, the Royal Family Instagram account also said, “a donation of €8,500 was made to the Monaco SPA, thanks to the proceeds of an internal sale organised for SBM staff. This sum will support the association’s actions in favour of animals waiting for a home.”

“This presentation took place in the presence of Mr. Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Foundation, Mr. Stéphane Valeri, Deputy President of the SBM, Ms. Sophie Vincent, HR Director of the SBM, Mr. Frédéric Darnet, Director of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, and Mr. Antonio Lerone, Manager of Jimmy’z.”