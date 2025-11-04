Sir David Beckham reveals what King Charles' said after knighting him

Sir David Beckham's impeccable knighthood suit inspired by King Charles

Sir David Beckham’s look for the investiture ceremony was inspired by King Charles himself.

On Tuesday, November 4, the England soccer captain finally got his knighthood from King Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle for services to sport and charity.

Advertisement

Beckham’s suit for the event was designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham. The soccer star later revealed that the King liked his suit.

"He was quite impressed with my suit. He’s kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years, and he definitely inspired this look," said David, 50, per The Guardian.

"It was something that my wife made me," he added. "I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, okay, that’s what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it."

David was supported by Victoria and his parents at the ceremony.

The former Spice Girl wore a customized version of her brand’s iconic Bela dress.

The dad-of-four’s knighthood was announced in June. The Manchester United alum had a remarkable career in soccer and retired in 2013. He has also contributed to charities and been a UNICEF ambassador since 2005.