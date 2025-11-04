No one loves and respects our royal family more than David Beckham, says Victoria

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Maria Sharapova were prominent among thousands of people who liked Victoria Beckham's Instagram post celebrating her husband David Beckham's knighthood.

Beckham was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, recognising his decades-long contribution to sport and charitable causes.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Victoria, shared a picture of Beckham receiving the knighthood from King Charles and wrote, "From the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country."

She added, "Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish."

Victoria said, "You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father."

The 50-year-old former England soccer captain received the honour at the royal residence, more than 20 years after he was awarded a separate royal honour recognising his contribution to football.

Beckham, a lifelong admirer of the royal family, was dressed in a suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, a fashion designer and former member of the Spice Girls pop band.

He and King Charles shared a brief but warm exchange during the ceremony, with the king seen smiling and laughing as they spoke.

Coming out of the ceremony, Beckham said he cried when he first found out he was being awarded the knighthood.

"It's such a big moment for our family and it's so special," Beckham told reporters, joking that he would not mind if his kids called him "sir dad".

"I'm very proud to have such a special honour given to me. I grew up in a very humble background in the East End of London; always wanted to be a professional footballer; and then I'm stood here at Windsor Castle with the most important monarchy in the world," he said, adding that "it doesn't get any better".