Who's Ben Duncan?

Ben Duncan, a university friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton, died after falling 100ft from rooftop bar in London.

Duncan was a reality TV star and appeared on multiple TV shows .

Advertisement

According to the British media, he also starred in Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Ben Duncan was interviewed on TV at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

Ben Duncan

Reacting to his unfortunate death, Mike Hollingsworth, a TV broadcaster, wrote on Facebook: “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

"He lived life as Peter Pan - the boy who never grew up. “He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style. “The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton

A police spokesperson said, "Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October."

"The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death is unexpected but non-suspicious."

According to the British media, Ben was at St Andrews University with Prince William and Kate Middleton when they first started dating and was said to be part of their inner circle.

He was one of the first friends to know about Kate and William's budding relationship.